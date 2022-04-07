Left Menu

Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks to lead Apple show 'Constellation'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:55 IST
Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks to lead Apple show 'Constellation'
  • Country:
  • United States

Swedish star Noomi Rapace will feature with actor Jonathan Banks in the upcoming Apple series ''Constellation''.

The psychological thriller series comes from Peter Harness, who will serve as writer and executive producer on the project, Apple said in a statement.

“Constellation” will star Rapace as Jo, a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. ''The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost,'' the official logline read.

The show will have nine episodes with the two set to be directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren.

''Constellation'' will be co-produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV.

David Tanner, Tracey Scoffield, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta and Justin Thomson will serve as executive producers.

Rapace is best known for starring in the Swedish film trilogy “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, “The Girl Who Played with Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest”.

She has also starred in films like “Prometheus”, “Bright” and “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows''.

Banks found fame after playing Mike Ehrmantraut in critically-acclaimed series ''Breaking Bad'' and its spin-off show ''Better Call Saul''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022