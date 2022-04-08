Left Menu

Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth board Netflix romance 'Lonely Planet'

Oscar winner Laura Dern and actor Liam Hemsworth are attached to star in Netflixs romance drama movie Lonely Planet.According to Deadline, Unbelievable writer-creator Susannah Grant is writing and directing the project for the streaming platform.The film is billed as a love story set in Morocco.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-04-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 12:36 IST
Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth board Netflix romance 'Lonely Planet'
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar winner Laura Dern and actor Liam Hemsworth are attached to star in Netflix's romance drama movie ''Lonely Planet''.

According to Deadline, ''Unbelievable'' writer-creator Susannah Grant is writing and directing the project for the streaming platform.

The film is billed as a love story set in Morocco. Details regarding the plot are being kept under wraps. Grant is also producing alongside Sarah Timberman and Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions. Kira Goldberg is serving as creative lead for Netflix.

Dern's other upcoming films are Colin Trevorrow’s ''Jurassic World Dominion'', Florian Zeller’s drama ''The Son'', and Justin Kurzel’s sci-fi drama ''Morning''. Hemsworth will next be seen ''Poker'', directed by actor-filmmaker Russell Crowe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022