Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna pens heartfelt birthday wish for Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna penned a heartfelt birthday note for her 'Pushpa

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:31 IST
Rashmika Mandanna pens heartfelt birthday wish for Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashmika Mandanna penned a heartfelt birthday note for her 'Pushpa: The Rise' co-star Allu Arjun, who turned 40 on Friday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandanna wrote, "Happy birthday @alluarjun. my Pushpaaaaaaa.."

"The world already loves you but I hope this birthday people in every corner the world loves you how India loves you.. Only and only love and admiration for you sir.. sending you tons of love," she noted. Arjun and Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' shattered many box office records despite theatres having 50 per cent seating capacity. The blockbuster movie had earned more than Rs 100 crores worldwide.

The movie, which is an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17 and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The movie stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli.

After the pan India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun is all set to gear up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika share screen space with him again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022