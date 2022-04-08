Left Menu

Shehnaaz Gill's giddha with elderly neighbours in her 'pind' wins hearts

Unlimited fun, laughter and entertainment is guaranteed with Shehnaaz Gill, and her recent Instagram video clearly depicts that.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:35 IST
Shehnaaz Gill's giddha with elderly neighbours in her 'pind' wins hearts
Shehnaaz Gill (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unlimited fun, laughter and entertainment is guaranteed with Shehnaaz Gill, and her recent Instagram video clearly depicts that. On Friday, Shehnaaz, who is currently in her homeland Punjab, took to the photo-sharing application and dropped the video that has won everyone's hearts.

In the clip, she can be seen spending quality time with elderly neighbours, singing songs and doing giddha. All the women happily stood in a circle and sang songs in the neighbourhood. A few children were also a part of the fun giddha session. "#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan," she captioned the post.

Shehnaaz beautifully performed giddha and imparted charm like a perfect Punjaban in salwar kameez, garnering several likes and comments from the netizens. "Happiness is seeing you happy," a netizen commented.

"You are so beautiful from inside out," another one wrote. Earlier, on Thursday, Shehnaaz posted a video in which she can be seen giving 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) vibes by jumping off a tractor and running in the fields. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022