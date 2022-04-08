Left Menu

'The Crown' producers in early discussions with Netflix to develop show's prequel

'The Crown' producer Left Bank is in early-stage conversations with Netflix to develop a prequel of the smash hit royal drama series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:18 IST
A still from Netflix show 'The Crown' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'The Crown' producer Left Bank is in early-stage conversations with Netflix to develop a prequel of the smash hit royal drama series. According to Deadline, the upcoming season of the show is set to launch later in 2022 and sources have claimed that a potential prequel is being discussed though nothing has been finalised.

Any prequel would likely cover the pre-World War Two era or late Victorian era when Queen Victoria reigned. She was the UK's longest-serving monarch until Queen Elizabeth took that record several years ago. Peter Morgan's series, which will run for six seasons before concluding, has arguably been the UK's biggest Netflix hit, featuring huge stars including Olivia Colman, Matt Smith and Helena Bonham Carter.

As per Deadline, the cast of the show's fifth season will be joined by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Dominic West will portray Prince Charles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

