Golf-Korda recovering after surgery for blood clot in arm

World number two Nelly Korda is recovering at home after having surgery for a blood clot in her arm, the 23-year-old American said on Friday. Korda began treatment for the clot last month after seeking advice for swelling in her arm following a workout in Florida. "I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein.

World number two Nelly Korda is recovering at home after having surgery for a blood clot in her arm, the 23-year-old American said on Friday. Korda began treatment for the clot last month after seeking advice for swelling in her arm following a workout in Florida.

"I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein. I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome," Korda said in an Instagram post. "I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab. I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practising."

Korda enjoyed a superb 2021 during which she won the Women's PGA Championship for her first major title and the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

