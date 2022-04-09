Left Menu

2013 Asaram Bapu case: Rape victim's father cites threat to him, family

The father of a rape victim in the infamous Asaram Bapu case has expressed threat to his life and that of his family by the self-styled godmans supporters.This comes a day after a girls body was recovered from a car parked inside one of Asarams ashrams in Gonda.A follower of Asaram left a threat letter at our house after hurling abuses at me on March 21.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 15:03 IST
2013 Asaram Bapu case: Rape victim's father cites threat to him, family
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The father of a rape victim in the infamous Asaram Bapu case has expressed threat to his life and that of his family by the self-styled godman's supporters.

This comes a day after a girl's body was recovered from a car parked inside one of Asaram's ashrams in Gonda.

"A follower of Asaram left a threat letter at our house after hurling abuses at me on March 21. Derogatory language has been used in the letter and the person has also mentioned his address on it," the victim's father told PTI over phone on Saturday.

Following the threat, the police deployed two constables outside their house and since then, one of them was withdrawn from duty.

On the day the man received the threat, he said the only constable on duty was not present.

"I have given a written complaint regarding this but the police have not done anything about it," the man claimed.

Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, S Anand said, "We have not received any report regarding any threat given to the victim or her family. Appropriate action will be taken if we receive such a complaint. However, I will also get the incident looked into at my level." The victim in this case had accused Asaram of rape in 2013. On April 28, 2018, the court awarded life imprisonment to the self-styled godman. He is currently in a Rajasthan jail.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to arrest the accused in the case pertaining to the recovery of the 13-year-old girl's body from a car at Asaram's ashram on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022