Left Menu

'Transformers' star Nicola Peltz marries Brooklyn Beckham in lavish ceremony

After dating for over three years, 'Transformers' actor Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 13:55 IST
'Transformers' star Nicola Peltz marries Brooklyn Beckham in lavish ceremony
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After dating for over three years, 'Transformers' actor Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday. As per Page Six, the couple wed under a flower-garlanded chuppah in a traditional Jewish ceremony in honour of Peltz's Jewish heritage.

Former football player David Beckham was also spotted with his wife Victoria at their elder son Brooklyn's wedding with Peltz. The pair said "I do" in front of their family and friends, including celebrity guests Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and the Ramseys.

As per Page Six, other notable names expected to attend the nuptials are Victoria's Spice Girl bandmates -- Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) -- as well as Rocco Ritchie, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, sports agent Dave Gardner, and Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Peltz, 27, was photographed wearing a custom Valentino dress which she reportedly chose with the help of New York-based celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar.

As per Page Six, the festivities are going to turn into a big affair as Snoop Dogg will be DJing at the reception. Brooklyn, 23, has gotten several tattoos in her honour, including her eyes on the back of his neck, a love note from her, her late grandmother's name and more.

Meanwhile, Peltz got her now-husband's name tattooed on her back. The duo also has been spotted wearing each other's wisdom teeth as necklaces. As per Page Six, Brooklyn and Peltz will reside full time in their USD 10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased just ahead of their nuptials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022