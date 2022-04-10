Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra shares sunkissed selfie, fans call her 'queen'

Actor Priyanka Chopra is here to bless our feed on Sunday morning with her sunkissed selfie, clicked in her car.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 10-04-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 14:11 IST
Priyanka Chopra shares sunkissed selfie, fans call her 'queen'
Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Priyanka Chopra is here to bless our feed on Sunday morning with her sunkissed selfie, clicked in her car. Taking to her Instagram profile, the 'Mary Kom' star shared a carfie in which she can be seen sporting a white shirt with sparkly earrings and minimal makeup. She captioned her post as, "Just here.. Gettin' thru".

Netizens showered several likes and comments on the post. A fan wrote, "Fire", while another one commented, "Beautiful as always Queen". PeeCee also took to her Instagram Story and grooved to a song in her car, captioning the clip, "Mood".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film 'Text For You'. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series 'Citadel', a much-anticipated TV series that comes from Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like 'Avengers: End Game'. Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial, 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022