Priyanka Chopra shares sunkissed selfie, fans call her 'queen'

Actor Priyanka Chopra is here to bless our feed on Sunday morning with her sunkissed selfie, clicked in her car. Taking to her Instagram profile, the 'Mary Kom' star shared a carfie in which she can be seen sporting a white shirt with sparkly earrings and minimal makeup. She captioned her post as, "Just here.. Gettin' thru".

Netizens showered several likes and comments on the post. A fan wrote, "Fire", while another one commented, "Beautiful as always Queen". PeeCee also took to her Instagram Story and grooved to a song in her car, captioning the clip, "Mood".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film 'Text For You'. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series 'Citadel', a much-anticipated TV series that comes from Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like 'Avengers: End Game'. Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial, 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)