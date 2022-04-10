Left Menu

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' begins filming

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 16:06 IST
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming love story ''Bawaal'', featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, began production in Lucknow on Sunday, the makers said.

The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris.

The first schedule of ''Bawaal'' will be shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, where its ‘mahurat’ was held. This will be the ''Dangal'' helmer's second feature with Nadiadwala after their National Award winning 2019 drama ''Chhichhore''.

''While details are under wraps at the moment, the entire cast and crew are extremely excited to start work on the ambitious project that promises the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi with promising chemistry, picturesque visuals and great story telling with Nitesh Tiwari behind the wheel,'' a note from the makers read.

The film marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor, known for films like ''Gunjan Saxena'' and ''Dhadak''.

Apart from ''Bawaal'', Dhawan will be seen in Karan Johar-backed ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo'' and Amar Kaushik's directorial ''Bhediya''. Kapoor will headline Aanand L Rai's production ''Good Luck Jerry'', her father Boney Kapoor-backed ''Mili'' and and Johar's home production ''Mr and Mrs Mahi''.

''Bawaal'' is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

