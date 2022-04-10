Left Menu

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' breaks records, grosses Rs 1000 crore at the global box office

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' set another benchmark at the box office and entered the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide within 16 days of its release.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 16:09 IST
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' breaks records, grosses Rs 1000 crore at the global box office
Poster of the film. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' set another benchmark at the box office and entered the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide within 16 days of its release. The only other films to have crossed 1000 crore globally are 'Dangal' and Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2'.

With this, the epic becomes the third highest-grossing Indian film ever, overtaking 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Secret Superstar' and 'PK'. Interestingly, India's biggest action drama, 'RRR' was also the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

'RRR' narrates a fictionalised tale of India's freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India and has been unstoppable at the box office ever since its release, especially within the mass circuits. The film included a star-studded lineup including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar distributed the film in the North Territory. The Telugu-language period action drama film was produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on 25th March 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022