New 'MasterChef Australia' season to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 19 April

''MasterChef Australia'', which brings together the trio of judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong, is returning to Disney+ Hotstar for its 14th season on April 19. ''MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites'' will see 24 contestants compete and celebrate cooking for a culinary title and USD 250, 000 prize money.

The MasterChef kitchen this season will welcome back 12 popular contestants including a few season winners from previous editions like Julie Goodwin, Sashi Cheliah, Billie McKay and others, and open its doors to 12 foodies from the land down under, a release from the streamer said.

''MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites'' has been produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network Ten and has been internationally distributed by Banijay Rights. PTI BK BK BK

