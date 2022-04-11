Left Menu

New 'MasterChef Australia' season to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 19 April

MasterChef Australia, which brings together the trio of judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong, is returning to Disney Hotstar for its 14th season on April 19. PTI BK BK BK

Updated: 11-04-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 15:38 IST
''MasterChef Australia'', which brings together the trio of judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong, is returning to Disney+ Hotstar for its 14th season on April 19. ''MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites'' will see 24 contestants compete and celebrate cooking for a culinary title and USD 250, 000 prize money.

The MasterChef kitchen this season will welcome back 12 popular contestants including a few season winners from previous editions like Julie Goodwin, Sashi Cheliah, Billie McKay and others, and open its doors to 12 foodies from the land down under, a release from the streamer said.

''MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites'' has been produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network Ten and has been internationally distributed by Banijay Rights. PTI BK BK BK

