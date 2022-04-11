Sherlock Season 5: Creators are ready for 'tomorrow’ if Benedict & Martin return!

Fans still believe Sherlock Season 5 could return to small screens despite cancellation rumors. Despite multiple reports released earlier, Sherlock Season 5 was actually never canceled. In fact, there is a high possibility of its renewal.

Loosely inspired by the Sherlock Holmes detective stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the BBC series is set in the present day, while the one-off special features a Victorian period fantasy resembling the original Holmes stories.

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss created Sherlock has been praised for the quality of its writing, acting, and direction. It has been nominated for numerous awards including Emmys, BAFTAs and Golden Globe. The show also won several awards across a variety of categories.

Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans are ardently looking forward to watching the fifth season. Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive an official renewal update from BBC One.

If Sherlock Season 5 happens, the return of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson respectively are a must.

Recently, Steven Moffat comments on the possibility of a season 5 with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman returning. Speaking with Radio Times, Moffat opened up about their eagerness to revive the series. He explained that he and his partner Sue Vertue are ready to do it immediately if they get the chance to do it.

He says that his partner and "Sue Vertue, [producer] would do it tomorrow if they're given the chance."

But while almost all the leads are willing to return in Sherlock Season 5, "It's down to Benedict and Martin."

"They were very loyal to that show over a very long while when it was out, when it definitely became their lowest paying job," he said.

"And I don't think that's necessarily what they want to do now – fair enough, absolutely fair enough. But if anyone thinks I'm the one getting in the way, I will confidently tell you I would start writing it tomorrow, if everybody else did too."

Moffat also shared one more problem "none of us might be able to get past": the sad death of Mrs. Hudson star Una Stubbs, who passed away aged 84 last summer.

"Maybe if we reassembled that set and she didn't magically appear, we might all be too sad to make a show," he said.

"So those are the facts. We would do it, I'd do it, Mark would do it, Sue would do it. We might be too sad to get through it. And we'd need our leading men and, quite understandably, they may well feel they've done their time."

In another interview, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat told Radio Times about what could be the plotline of Sherlock Season 5 if it happens. Gatiss explained that the events showed in the fourth season's finale episode, titled The Final Problem could actually be just the beginning of Season 5, while Moffat goes a step further to reveal that Sherlock Season 5 would show that Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) are back in their rooms at 221B Baker Street to solving crimes.

Mark Gatisspoke: "Our original intention of the series was to go back to the beginning and see them as younger men and… restore it to its factory settings. But I think what's actually happened is that we have now done the story of how the Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson that we have always known, how they became those men. It's actually really a backstory."

Regarding whether there will be Sherlock Season 5, Moffat told, "If this was the last time – we're not planning it, but it might be, it's possible – we could end it there. We couldn't have ended it on any of the previous series because they always ended up with whopping great cliffhangers."

Suffice to say, viewers have been given several indications from time to time that Serlock Season 5 is still on the cards. Albeit we still don't have any official updates from BBC One.

