Robert Downey Jr. is developing Sherlock Holmes spinoffs (Plus Season 5 & third movie’s status)

While Robert Downey Jr. is stepping back into the Sherlock Holmes spotlight, but there may be a new candidate for the world's most famous consulting detective. The "Sherlock Holmes" film universe is expanding into TV, with HBO Max, that are currently in development with two shows in the works with Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell onboard as executive producers. The news cracked on April 5.

While Downey is involved as an executive producer in the new series, it's still unclear whether the actor will reprise his role as Sherlock in the spinoff Sherlock. As the continuation of the third Sherlock Holmes movie delayed since 2020, and Downey became incredibly busy with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is the most anticipated mystery film fans have been waiting for almost a decade. Since the film missed its December release date, viewers are confused about whether the film will actually happen. In fact, Sherlock Holmes 3 hasn't started filming yet, while the director Dexter Fletcher stated in June 2021 that they are late due to the COVID-19. However current status is unknown.

According to Variety, the potential shows would be set in the world of 2009's "Sherlock Holmes" and 2011's "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" starring Robert Downey Jr. as the master detective and Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, which were inspired by the books of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. According to sources, the two spin-off shows would each focus on a new character that would be introduced in Sherlock Holmes 3. The cast list for the potential spin-off shows is yet to be revealed.

Team Downey's Sherlock Holmes series is not the first TV adaptation of the novel of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss created four seasons of the series "Sherlock" starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Doctor John Watson. Currently, Sherlock Season 5 is awaiting the decision of the duo actor to return for a potential Season 4. Fans are ardently waiting for Sherlock Season 5.

