Left Menu

'Baby One More Time' - Britney Spears expecting third child

Singer Britney Spears announced she is pregnant with her third child by posting a message on Instagram on Monday. Spears, 40, not only revealed her pregnancy but also appeared to announce she has gotten married to her fiance Sam Asghari, 28, calling him her "husband" in the post https://www.instagram.com/p/CcONvpGOelB.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 02:52 IST
'Baby One More Time' - Britney Spears expecting third child

Singer Britney Spears announced she is pregnant with her third child by posting a message on Instagram on Monday.

Spears, 40, not only revealed her pregnancy but also appeared to announce she has gotten married to her fiance Sam Asghari, 28, calling him her "husband" in the post https://www.instagram.com/p/CcONvpGOelB. Spears described how she noticed changes in her stomach that at first she dismissed as weight gain.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she posted. The pop star also recounted how she suffered depression during a previous pregnancy and how she now feels women can more openly discuss their mental health while pregnant.

"This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!" she wrote. In June 2021, Spears complained in court in her conservatorship case that she was being prevented from marrying or having more children.

In November, a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship that had allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her personal life and $60 million estate. Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline.

(Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022