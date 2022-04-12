Kim Kardashian gives a glimpse of her 'late nite snack' date with Pete Davidson

Left Menu

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are leaving no chance to flaunt their love.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 10:20 IST
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are leaving no chance to flaunt their love. Taking to Instagram, Kim posted a few pictures from her "late nite snack" date with Davidson.

Kim and Davidson had their arms around each other in one image, with the latter reaching in for a kiss. The second image featured the lovebirds gazing into each other's eyes. "late nite snack," She captioned the post.

It appears the images were taken after the two made their public debut as a pair during the premiere of Kim's new show 'The Kardashians'. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West last February after nearly seven years of marriage. And then months later, in October 2021, her dating rumours with Davidson surfaced online. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

