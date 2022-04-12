Left Menu

Mohit Suri collaborates with Vinod Bhanushali for a new film

Director Mohit Suri, known for films like 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Ek Villain', has joined hands with Vinod Bhanushali for a new project, touted as an action musical.

Vinod Bhanushali and Mohit Suri (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Director Mohit Suri, known for films like 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Ek Villain', has joined hands with Vinod Bhanushali for a new project, touted as an action musical. "Mohit and I have worked closely on films before, but this is my first collaboration with him after starting my own production house. Mohit, who has always had fabulous music in his films, brought us a heartwarming script and with him guiding us at every step in this film, I am confident about the project. His expertise will truly lend an incredible value. While collaborating with Mahana Films was an easy decision as they bring fresh mindset, young energy that taps to newer generation as well," Vinod said.

Mohit, too, expressed his joy about his collaboration with Vinod. "I look forward to embarking on this new journey with Vinod and BSL. Together with our joint visions and ambitions for this film, we hope to bring audiences something special to remember," he shared.

The details of the cast have not been revealed yet. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Vinod, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani along with Sakshi Bhatt, Mazahir M, Sahil Saigal and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Ltd and Mahana Films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

