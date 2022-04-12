'Brochara' season 2, 'Baked' season 3 to premiere on Voot in April

Streaming platform Voot on Tuesday announced that the new seasons of the two youth-based popular shows -- ''Brochara'' and ''Baked'' -- will premiere this month.

The streamer is set to add two relatable and light-hearted shows to its content library, Dice Media Productions' ''Brochara'' season two and ''Baked - Teen Tidaga, Sab Bigada'' season three. While the former will exclusively launch on April 18, the latter will stream from April 25. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, ''Brochara'' is a slice-of-life show which focuses on the lives of four male friends. In season two, the fan-favourite quartet will return to the screen as they navigate life, ambitions and relationships together with each others' unhindered support. The five-episodic series is headlined by Dhruv Sehgal, Amey Wagh, Varun Tewari, and Sayandeep Sengupta.

Sehgal, best known for his work in ''Little Things'', said he had a great time working on ''Brochara''.

“It’s always fun to shoot with the boys. By portraying bromance on-screen, we’ve subconsciously taken that bond off-screen too. The rapport that the four of us share behind the scenes is unbeatable and I look forward to working with them in the future as well,'' the actor said in a statement. ''Baked - Teen Tidaga, Sab Bigada'', helmed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, focuses on the misadventures of three college-going flatmates.

As per the makers, the upcoming season of ''Baked'' will see the three friends reunite after seven years for a vacation in the hills, to take a break from their mundane lives. The show features actors Pranay Manchanda, Shantanu Anam, Manik Papneja and Kriti Vij in lead roles. Manchanda said he feels elated about the response to the previous two seasons of ''Baked'' and is looking forward to see the audience reaction to the third part.

''From where we started, none of us expected 'Baked' to become this big, which it has become now, all thanks to our viewers. Sharing the screen space with Shantanu, Manik, Kriti and the entire cast has been a great experience! I have the time of my life every time I shoot with them, and it rightly transpires on screen,'' the actor said.

