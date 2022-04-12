Left Menu

Millind Gaba shares first pictures from engagement with Pria Beniwal

Singer Millind Gaba has exchanged the rings with his long time girlfriend Pria Beniwal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:33 IST
Millind Gaba shares first pictures from engagement with Pria Beniwal
Millind Gaba, Pria Beniwal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Millind Gaba has exchanged engagement rings with his long time girlfriend Pria Beniwal. The 'Yaar Mod Do' singer took to his Instagram handle to share the first pictures from his lavish engagement ceremony that took place on Monday evening.

While Millind looked dapper in a black suit, Pria looked stunning in a silver sequined gown which she accessorized with heavy jewellery and smokey eye makeup look. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several artists including actor Prince Narula, singer Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Suyyash Rai, Bhushan Kumar and others.

The couple who is set to tie the knot on April 16, have dated for more than four years. Pria, who is a fashion blogger is the elder sister of famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022