Genelia D’Souza wraps 'Mister Mummy' shoot

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:00 IST
Actor Genelia D’Souza has finished filming for her upcoming comedy-drama film ''Mister Mummy'', also starring her actor husband Riteish Deshmukh.

The film, which began production across several locations in England last month, is directed by Shaad Ali. D’Souza took to Instagram on Tuesday, and wrote, ''That's a wrap for me on 'Mr Mummy'. This was such a fun crew''.

According to the makers, the film revolves around a couple, played by D'Souza and Deshmukh, with opposing choices when it comes to children.

''But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy, drama,'' reads the official synopsis.

This will be the couple's fourth film together following their 2003 acting debut “Tujhe Meri Kasam”, “Masti” and “Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya”.

''Mister Mummy'' is produced by T-Series and Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd.

