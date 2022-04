Sisters Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor make a stylish entry at Ranbir-Alia's pre-wedding ceremonies

Who does not want to look their best when there is an important wedding in the family? Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have undoubtedly aced their fashion game on day one of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities. The sisters, on Wednesday afternoon, were spotted leaving for Ranbir's residence Vastu, where the pre-wedding rituals are being held.

For the special occasion, Karisma and Kareena opted for traditional outfits. Kareena chose to wear an ivory dream lehenga. On the other hand, Karisma was seen dressed in a yellow suit. Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain was also papped while he was leaving for the venue. If reports are to be believed, the mehendi function of Ranbir and Alia is currently taking place at the former's Vastu residence. (ANI)

