Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for angelic lehenga from Manish Malhotra's collection for Ranbir-Alia's Mehendi ceremony

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads as she arrived in an angelic Manish Malhotra lehenga for her cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding ceremony on Wednesday. Among all the guests who were at their fashion best at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony, Bebo's jaw-dropping sparkly lehenga has become a talk of the town.

Beaming like a ray of sunshine, the 'Good Newwz' actor turned Manish Malhotra's muse for her cousin brother's pre-wedding event. Bebo was no less than a vision to behold in the white coloured shimmery lehenga choli with the shades of pastel pink and blue at the bottom of the skirt.

She accessorised her outfit with a stone-studded necklace, sparkling studs earrings and matching bangles. The 41-year-old kept her hair straight open with front side luscious locks neatly tied in a middle-parted hairstyle. Kareena kept her makeup neutral matching her skin tone.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities have kick-started on Wednesday. The couple is all set to tie the knot on April 14, Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)