Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay's short film 'The Hunger Artist' releases on YouTube

Director Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay's 20-minute short film 'The Hunger Artist', a contemporary adaptation of noted writer Franz Kafka's short story, has finally released for public view on a leading video-sharing platform, after being stuck for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, starring Ritwik Chakraborty among others, had been screened at the 89th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival 2019, and was also the Official Selection at Florence Film Awards-Monthly Competition 2019 and the Official Selection at White Nights Film Festival (Russia) 2020.

It is currently streaming on YouTube.

''I was keen that the general audience could see the film, which is a satire on the life of an artist. I think the film is more relevant in the present economic situation. The story by Kafka penned in 1922 seems so relevant in the present times, even after 100 years,'' the maker of ‘Meghe Dhaka Tara’ and ‘Chander Pahar’ told PTI.

Mukhopadhyay said he would explore the online medium for more short films in future, along with feature films for the big screen. Director Goutam Ghosh, who was present at its special screening at a state-run theatre on Monday, said, ''I hope more short films are made for this medium of the internet.'' PTI SUS RBT RBT

