Prince William, Adam McKay & more part of Audible's podcast hosted by Cate Blanchett, Danny Kennedy

Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, on Thursday announced the launch of ''Climate of Change with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy'', an Audible Original podcast series.

Exclusively streaming on Audible, the podcast has a line-up of inspirational innovators, activists and thought leaders, including Britain's Prince William, former Irish President Mary Robinson, filmmaker Adam McKay, author-professor Katy Milkman, and musician Imogen Heap, who has also composed the soundtrack to the series alongside biologist, filmmaker and sound recordist Dan O'Neill.

Across six episodes, listeners will listen to long-term friends, award-winning actor, producer and environmental advocate Blanchett, and climate entrepreneur and activist Kennedy, explore eco-anxiety and optimism.

Social historian Rutger Bregman, entrepreneur Jeraiza Molina, local energy entrepreneur Agamemnon Otero, filmmaker and activist Livia Firth, and geochemist Becky Paisley, among others are also part of the podcast line-up.

Throughout the series, the hosts speak directly to visionaries and trendsetters who are making innovative strides to turn the tide on climate change, from the Navajo Nation in Arizona, US to the Australian Outback.

Blanchett and Kennedy, co-hosts and co-creators of ''Climate of Change'', said they are ''thrilled'' to shine a spotlight on some of the innovators who have contributed to the field of environment through this podcast.

''Climate innovations are disrupting how the world operates in incredible ways, but this progress is not yet fast enough, nor is it spread equally around the world. We already have a lot of the technology we need - like solar and batteries - to keep the world under 1.5˚C and stave off the worst impacts of climate change. What we need now are more climate innovators all around the world coming up with bundles of solutions and spreading them at speed...'' they said in a joint statement.

Prince William joins the hosts in episode 2 titled ''The Disruptive Decade'' to give an exclusive update about his ambitious Earthshot Prize since the first winners were announced last year.

Inspired by President John F Kennedy's 'Moonshot', which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental Prize and platform to discover, accelerate and scale ground-breaking eco-solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.

A special extended cut of Prince William's interview in episode 2 is available to listen to on YouTube where he discusses the positive innovations the prize has already highlighted and the progress being made to support and scale their global impact.

McKay, Heap and Firth will feature in the final episode of ''Culture of Change'', which spotlights film and the wider arts, to ask how the industry can really make a difference through storytelling and beyond.

The Audible Original podcast was created and produced by Dirty Films, in association with StoryHunter, for Audible. The podcast is available to listen at http://www.audible.co.uk/climateofchange.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)