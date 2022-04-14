Left Menu

Song released to celebrate Bengali new year

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 10:28 IST
Song released to celebrate Bengali new year
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the upcoming Bengali new year, three popular singers have teamed up to present a song, 'Poila Sabar Thak' (the first day of the new year is for everyone), on a karaoke app album.

The number emphasises that this day is for all Bengalis irrespective of caste and creed, said Rupankar Bagchi, one of the three singers.

Besides Bagchi, Srikanto Acharya and Lopamudra Mitra lent their voice to the song.

It is part of 'Baro Maase Tero Parbon', a recently released karaoke app album that celebrates the rich diversity of Bengal which has a festival lined up almost every month.

'Baro Maase Tero Parbon' (13 festivals in 12 months) is a Bengali proverb that says about the abundance of festivals in Bengal.

The song has phrases such as ''Poila Baisakh dicche notun diner daak'' (the first day of Baisakh heralds new dawn) and ''Sabar ghare alo jwalay Poila Baisakh'' (let the day illuminate every household).

''The song brings up the concept that Poila Baisakh belongs to every Bengali speaking people under the sun, irrespective of their community, caste and place of living. We think the song is very important in today's world,'' Bagchi said.

Bengali new year will be celebrated on April 15 this year.

''We hope the title track will be liked by the audience,'' Mitra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022