Hulu renews Amy Schumer's 'Life & Beth' for season 2

Actor-comic Amy Schumer has announced that her dramedy series ''Life & Beth'' will return for a second season at Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the renewal comes under a month after the release of the show's all 10 episodes on the Disney-run streamer.

''Life & Beth'', which comes from Endeavour Content, has received positive response but the viewing data is unavailable.

Schumer, who has created the series, shared the news during an appearance on ''The Howard Stern Show''.

''Life & Beth'' follows Schumer's title character, a wine distributor with a long-term boyfriend and seemingly great life in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever, taking her back to the Long Island home where she grew up to confront her past.

Schumer also wrote the 10 episodes of the show, out of which she directed four. She has executive produced the series as well with Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul.

Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport and LaVar Walker also round out the cast of ''Life & Beth''.

