Children's book on life and times of BR Ambedkar released

A new book ''The Boy Who Wrote a Constitution'', released on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar's 131st birth anniversary, seeks to inform children of the challenging boyhood and growing up years of India's first law minister.

The fact-based drama, based largely on Ambedkar's own recollection of his childhood, is written by noted playwright and author Rajesh Talwar. It is published by Ponytale Books.

''I wrote the book for several reasons. All children reading about Babasaheb's childhood experiences will be inspired by his determination and heroic struggle against all odds. Secondly, non-Dalit children will learn that there are other children just like themselves who don't have it so easy.

''Finally, it is important for us to instill moral values in all our children at an early age and reading this play, or better still, enacting it will further that process. It will be good for the child, but also for society as a whole. The child, as they say, is the father of the man,'' Talwar told PTI.

Born in Maharashtra in a Dalit family in 1891, Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement.

Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination.

According to the publishers, the author has used a unique device of weaving together major events from Babasaheb's life story and having them interspersed with scenes in which five children react to his life, struggles, and achievements in terms of their own identities.

''Though meant for young readers, the well-researched play can be enjoyed by everyone who wishes to know about Ambedkar, the social structure of his times and how Ambedkar came to write a constitution.

''The book fulfills the long-felt need in schools of a book of play that is contemporary and yet explores an issue that impacts most of us in a way that is bound to leave an impression on the young minds,'' it added.

Talwar's previously authored books include ''The Vanishing of Subhash Bose'', ''Gandhi, Ambedkar, and the Four Legged Scorpion'', and ''Aurangzeb''.

