Jean-Marc Vallee's cause of death revealed

Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee's death in December 2021 was due to natural causes, his family has revealed. The filmmaker, known for films such as ''Dallas Buyers Club'' and ''Wild'' as well as the HBO series ''Big Little Lies'', passed away suddenly at the age of 58 on December 25 in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada.

In a statement, the director's family said that a final coroner's report determined that the cause of Vallée's death was ''a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis'', according to Entertainment Weekly.

''Testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect for our father and for his work are still coming from around the world. We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about,'' his sons Alex and Émile Vallée said.

On December 31, a preliminary report received by the family could not establish an exact cause, but stated that ''Vallee’s death was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease''.

In their statement, the family said it will be announcing details of commemorative events soon.

Besides sons Alex and Emile, Vallee is survived by siblings Marie-Josee Vallee, Stephane Tousignant and Gerald Vallee.

