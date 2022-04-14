Mahesh Bhatt gets Ranbir Kapoor's name written on his hand with mehendi

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is winning hearts with his special gesture for his son-in-law and actor Ranbir Kapoor. He got Ranbir's name written on his hand with henna. Isn't it cute?

After attending the wedding ceremony of his daughter Alia Bhatt with Ranbir on Thursday evening, Mahesh flaunted his mehendi while being clicked by the paparazzi. Reacting to his mehendi, several netizens applauded the filmmaker for his sweet gesture.

"This is the cutest thing I saw today," a social media user commented. "Adorable. Itna prem," another one wrote.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor flaunted her mehendi with her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor's name written on it. The mehendi ceremony was conducted on Wednesday. (ANI)

