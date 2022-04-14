Left Menu

Mahesh Bhatt gets Ranbir Kapoor's name written on his hand with mehendi

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is winning hearts with his special gesture for his son-in-law and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:18 IST
Mahesh Bhatt gets Ranbir Kapoor's name written on his hand with mehendi
Mahesh Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is winning hearts with his special gesture for his son-in-law and actor Ranbir Kapoor. He got Ranbir's name written on his hand with henna. Isn't it cute?

After attending the wedding ceremony of his daughter Alia Bhatt with Ranbir on Thursday evening, Mahesh flaunted his mehendi while being clicked by the paparazzi. Reacting to his mehendi, several netizens applauded the filmmaker for his sweet gesture.

"This is the cutest thing I saw today," a social media user commented. "Adorable. Itna prem," another one wrote.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor flaunted her mehendi with her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor's name written on it. The mehendi ceremony was conducted on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022