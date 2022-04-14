CJI pays tributes to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, visits Golden Temple and Wagah Border

(Eds: Adding more details) New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI)The Jallianwala Bagh massacre is “symbolic of great sacrifices” made in the face of tyranny and serves as a reminder of the heavy price paid for freedom which must be cherished and protected, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana wrote while paying tributes to martyrs on Thursday.

The CJI, who along with his family members are on a Punjab visit, was greeted by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann upon his arrival at Amritsar on Wednesday and has visited places like Jallianwala Bagh, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, and the Wagah Border, said an apex court official. CJI Ramana was offered 'siropa' at the Golden Temple.

Justice Ramana became the first CJI to visit the Wagah Border, the Border Security Force museum, and zero point to witness the parade of BSF personnel in the beating retreat ceremony. “Jallianwala Bagh manifests the strength and resilience of the people of this country. This serene garden is symbolic of the great sacrifice made in the face of tyranny. It serves as a reminder of the heavy price paid for freedom, which we must always cherish and protect,” the CJI wrote in the visitors' diary on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

He greeted the people on the occasion of Baisakhi and wished the people of Punjab peace and prosperity.

“My good wishes for Baisakhi. I am very happy today, my lifetime dream came true as my family members and I reached the Golden Temple. I thank the managing committee,” Justice Ramana said.

He along with his spouse Sivamala paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar at Town Hall, Amritsar on his 132nd birth anniversary on Thursday.

