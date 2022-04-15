Baisakhi festival celebrated across Jammu region

Functions and fairs were organised across Jammu on Thursday to celebrate Baisakhi festival, which marks the beginning of the wheat harvesting season.

Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer inaugurated the Baisakhi Mela at Canal Head and Peer Kho in Jammu.

''On the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, a scheme has been launched under which different festivals have been identified in the districts for their promotion to attract tourists,'' he said on the occasion.

''Festivals and fairs are an inseparable part of our culture,'' Langer added.

