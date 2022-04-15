Left Menu

Golf-DeChambeau undergoes wrist surgery, likely to miss PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau said on Thursday he has had surgery on his left wrist and expects to return to competition within the next two months, which is likely to see him miss the PGA Championship in May. The American fractured the hamate bone in his wrist when he slipped on marble floors while playing ping pong in Saudi Arabia.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 06:45 IST
Golf-DeChambeau undergoes wrist surgery, likely to miss PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau said on Thursday he has had surgery on his left wrist and expects to return to competition within the next two months, which is likely to see him miss the PGA Championship in May. The American fractured the hamate bone in his wrist when he slipped on marble floors while playing ping pong in Saudi Arabia. He also injured his hip in the fall.

"I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment," he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of him smiling in a hospital bed with his left arm in a sling. "Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf's highest level.

"For now, I will be taking the appropriate time needed to rest and recover from this procedure and look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months." The 28-year-old won the U.S. Open in 2020 and has been ranked as high as world number four but missed the cut at last week's Masters and is currently ranked 19th.

The PGA Championship will be held from May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, with the U.S. Open scheduled to begin on June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Department dismisses report claimed Shongweni Dam collapsed

Department dismisses report claimed Shongweni Dam collapsed

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022