Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra wishes 'lifetime of love and happiness' to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who will be starring in the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt, on Friday, shared a congratulatory social media post celebrating Alia's marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 10:26 IST
Priyanka Chopra wishes 'lifetime of love and happiness' to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who will be starring in the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt, on Friday, shared a congratulatory social media post celebrating Alia's marriage to Ranbir Kapoor. Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a dreamy picture of Ranbir and Alia as newlyweds. Along with the image, she penned, "Awwwww.... Congratulations you two... Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness @aliabhatt #Ranbir."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on Thursday at the former's Bandra residence Vastu. The two took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members. In attendance were Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others.

Ranbir has previously worked with Priyanka in two films, first in the 2010 movie 'Anjaana Anjaani' followed by the Anurag Basu directorial blockbuster 'Barfi', which was released in 2012. Meanwhile, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film 'Text For You'. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series 'Citadel', a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like 'Avengers: End Game'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022