Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stop over to meet Queen

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have met Queen Elizabeth II after flying into the UK from the US.

The royal couple, who are now based in California after stepping back from frontline British royalty in 2020, haven’t seen Harry’s 95-year-old grandmother for two years. They decided to make the stop on Thursday, on their way to the Hague for the Invictus Games ceremony being led by Prince Harry this weekend.

Earlier on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said the Queen will not attend the traditional Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The monarch, who is due to celebrate her 96th birthday next week on April 21, has been experiencing mobility issues.

A spokesperson for Harry confirmed earlier in March that he would miss the memorial service for his grandfather, Prince Philip, but that he hoped to visit the Queen soon.

The 37-year-old is bringing a claim against the UK Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the same degree of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

Harry wants to bring his children, Archie, 2, and 10-month-old Lilibet, to visit, but he and his family are ''unable to return to his home'' because it is too dangerous, his legal representative has said.

The couple are on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, which will take place from April 16 to 22. A film crew is expected to be joining the couple at the games as part of filming for a Netflix series called ‘Heart Of Invictus’.

Prince Harry founded the games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe.

