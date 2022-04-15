New book features artefact of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum in Jaipur

The latest book in a series on the collections at the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum, City Palace, Jaipur, brings to readers some of the most exquisite images of artefacts, paintings, monuments and historical treasures of the Jaipur Court.

A tribute to the Museum's collections, ''Masterpieces at the Jaipur Court'', published by Niyogi Books, also features contributions from several Indian and international scholars -- who contributed two-thirds of the entries in this volume. It is edited by historians Giles Tillotson and Mrinalini Venkateswaran.

''This book is a fantastic testament to Jaipur's treasures, and the generosity of visiting scholars to the Museum who contributed entries readily. We wanted their individual voices, and passion for these objects to connect with our readers and visitors, and hope it inspires others to learn more about, or research the collections.

''But it is also a beautiful book -- almost gorgeous enough to eat, one person said to me -- so it's meant to be enjoyed too, whether before or after a visit to Jaipur!'' said Venkateswaran, museum consultant at the City Palace in Jaipur.

While previous books in the series covered one aspect of the collections, the new book showcases the highlights of the collection as a whole.

Other books in the series include ''Festivals at the Jaipur Court'', ''Textiles & Garments at the Jaipur Court'', ''Arms & Armour at the Jaipur Court'' and ''Painting and Photography at the Jaipur Court''.

''This book presents a selection of the finest objects from the City Palace across all categories -- from paintings, textiles and arms, to manuscripts and photographs and the fine buildings that house them. Ideal as a souvenir for visitors and a great overview of the collections for those currently unable to visit us in person,'' said co-editor Tillotson, who is currently the senior vice-president of Museum Exhibitions at New Delhi-based art company DAG.

The eminent scholars, whose contributions made it to the book, include names like Abhishek Kaicker, Allison Busch, Anjali Jain, Aparna Andhare, Audrey Truschke, Deepshikha Kalsi, Ebba Koch, Elaine Waisglass, Gayatri Sinha, Imre Bangha, Indira Vats, James Mallinson, and Jean Michel Delire.

According to the publishers, ''Masterpieces at the Jaipur Court'' is a beautiful addition to the series and will be of interest to both the expert and the general reader.

''It showcases a range of treasures from the Museum across its vast collection of exquisite artefacts. The pieces written by a range of eminent scholars make this book a true collector's item,'' said Trisha Niyogi, COO and director, Niyogi Books.

The book, priced at Rs 1,250, is currently available for sale on offline and online stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)