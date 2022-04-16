Arifureta Season 3: Will Hajime ultimately find a way to return home?

'Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest' is an isekai harem anime, inspired by a Japanese light novel series, written by Ryo Shirakome and illustrated by Takayaki. After the massive success of the first two seasons, many fans are expecting Arifureta Season 3.

Although Arifureta Season 3 is yet to announced, it has never been canceled. So fans are hopeful of its renewal. In fact, some viewers believe the anime will definitely return with another season, thanks to the availability of source materials from the original light novel (LN) series.

Ryo Shirakome's novel series contains 12 volumes, out of which only six have been used for the anime adaptation so far. Therefore, there is more than enough content for two more seasons of the show. So, we could expect Arifureta Season 3 in the future.

'Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest' Season 2 was released on January 13, 2022, and lasted a few weeks before finishing on March 31, 2022. It is hard to predict the release date of Arifureta Season 3. Moreover, an OVA is set to be released this summer. Still, fans can expect Arifureta Season 3 to premiere sometime in mid-2023.

The ratings of the latest installment are also good. The last two seasons have accumulated positive reviews and comments in favor of its plotline, visualizations and more things.

'Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest' (Japanese: Hepburn: Arifureta Shokugyō de SekaiSaikyō) follows Hajime Nagumo, who is transported to another world with the rest of his class to fight in a war against the demon race. After he is betrayed and left to die by one of his classmates, Hajime begins a journey to improve himself and find a way to return home.

The 12th episode of Arifureta Season 3 concluded with Hajime and the others managing to implant Kaori's soul in Noit's body so that she can increase her combat abilities. But her original body is preserved in Japan. Meanwhile, Ehit's true intention is revealed to everyone, Kouki wants everybody should fight to save the world.

But Hajime insists that they should focus on returning to their own world instead. Ultimately they split into two groups, one with Hajime heading to the Labyrinth while the other escorts Liliana to meet the emperor. Fans will see the continuation of the story in Arifureta Season 3.

Currently, there are no updates on Arifureta Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese anime.

Also Read: The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3 title, release date revealed! Know more!