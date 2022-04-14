The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3 title, release date revealed! Know more!

The release of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 was a much-awaited and fans had been waiting for a long time. This series is adapted from the light novels of the same title written by Aneko Yusagi. The second season is streaming and time have been confirmed for the US, UK, and the rest of the world, for the English subbed and Japanese dub version on Crunchyroll.

At 2019's Crunchyroll Expo, it was announced that Rising of the Shield Hero would receive Season 2 and Season 3. The recent premiere of the second season was fantastic and fans are amazed to see the great animation and pacing. They are sure that the left episodes of the second season will be quite beautiful and interesting.

The first episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 got the title "A New Roar". It was released on April 6, 2022. The first episode shows Naofumi continuing to watch over Seyaette, as well as overseeing Rishia's training, who struggles to keep up due to her low base stats. They are suddenly attacked by bat familiars, and while Raphtalia and Filo easily dispose of them, Naofumi becomes perturbed when the countdown for the Waves stops. He and the other Heroes are summoned to Queen Mirellia, who reveals that a beast known as the "Spirit Tortoise" has awakened and has begun its rampage through several territories, asking for their assistance.

The other Heroes hastily decline and leave, with Naofumi the only one to accept. Rishia continues to feel distraught over not being good enough for Itsuki, so Raphtalia suggests also becoming Naofumi's slave so she can gain his EXP boost; she's reluctant but ultimately agrees. As the party travels to the Spirit Tortoise Kingdom, Filo communicates with Fitoria, reminding Naofumi of the Heroes fate should they refuse to work together. Reaching the Kingdom, they overhear from civilians that the three Heroes were supposedly killed by the Tortoise, but Fitoria confirms they're still alive. They're then attacked by more incoming tortoise familiars, with Naofumi forced to unleash his Wrath Shield to finish them off. In the aftermath, they're approached by a hooded woman, who tells him to kill her.

On the other hand, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2 titled "Footprints of the Spirit Tortoise" was dropped on April 13, 2022. The viewers saw Naofumi and the Queen meeting up with the generals of the surrounding nations to discuss their plan to deal with the Spirit Tortoise, after the disappearance of the hooded woman. They reveal that the Seven Star Heroes, people who possess vassal weapons, have been called upon to assist, but may not make it within the three days until the Tortoise wakes back up. They are then approached by the hooded woman, revealing herself to be Ost Hourai, the Regent of the Spirit Tortoise Kingdom, and in actuality, the familiar of the Spirit Tortoise itself. She reveals her plan was to integrate into society, to collect souls for the Spirit Tortoise, which he can use to permanently stop the Waves, however, he's been prematurely awoken and being controlled by an unknown party, so Ost has sought everyone's help to destroy it.

The generals start to argue with each other over who should be in charge, causing Naofumi to storm out in annoyance. Later that night, Raphtalia convinces Naofumi that they are merely worried about protecting their territories, just like him, and suggest he take charge by coming up with a plan themselves. They plan to lure the Tortoise out by dispersing the large armies around the area, while Naofumi and his party, accompanied by Ost and swordswoman Eclair Seyatte, and prepare to fight the Tortoise.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3 titled "Shaking Land" is slated to be out on April 20, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese anime series.

