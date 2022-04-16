Veteran actor Manju Singh passes away

Veteran television producer and actor Manju Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest. As per reports, Singh, who was fondly remembered as 'didi', the anchor of the children's program 'Khel Khilone', had passed away suffering a heart stroke on Thursday morning at her residence.

Award-winning lyricist, singer, and screenwriter Swanand Kirkire took to his Twitter handle on Friday evening to condole Singh's demise. "Manju Singh is no more! Manju ji brought me from Delhi to Mumbai to write her show Swaraj for Doordarshan! He made many wonderful shows Ek Kahani, Show Time etc for DD. Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Golmaal Ki Ratna Hamari Pyaari Manju ji how can you forget your love... Goodbye!" Kirkire tweeted.

Singh was one of the pioneers in the Indian television industry who had produced many remarkable shows like 'Show Time', 'Ek Kahaani', 'Adhikar', 'Swaraj' and others. She also starred in filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1979 cult classic 'Gol Maal' as Amol Palekar's sister named Ratna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)