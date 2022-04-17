Left Menu

Harry Styles debuts new songs from upcoming album during Coachella music festival

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles closed out the first night of the Coachella music festival with a show-stopping setlist that featured two brand new songs, as well as a surprise guest appearance from Shania Twain.

Harry Styles (Image source: Instagram).
British singer-songwriter Harry Styles closed out the first night of the Coachella music festival with a show-stopping setlist that featured two brand new songs, as well as a surprise guest appearance from Shania Twain. As per People magazine, during the show, Styles opened with his brand new single 'As It Was', before he performed an array of songs from his sophomore album, 'Fine Line', including hits 'Adore You', 'Watermelon Sugar', and 'Golden'.

The singer also mixed in some songs from his self-titled debut LP, such as 'Carolina' and 'Woman', as he performed two tracks that are presumably off his upcoming 'Harry's House' album, 'Boyfriends' and 'Late Night Talking'. Styles even performed a solo rendition of his One Direction megahit 'What Makes You Beautiful', before Twain joined him onstage to perform a few of her own tracks, 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' and 'You're Still the One'.

After the event, the country-pop crooner also shared a message of support on Twitter, writing, "I mean c'mon.... HARRY STYLES," alongside three fire emojis. Coachella has made a triumphant return this year after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival takes place over two weekends, April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24, as per People magazine. (ANI)

