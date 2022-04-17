Left Menu

Benedict Cumberbatch set to return as 'Saturday Night Live' host

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 17:33 IST
Benedict Cumberbatch (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch will be making his return as 'Saturday Night Live' host for the show's May 7 edition where Canadian rock band Arcade Fire is set as musical guest. According to Deadline, 'SNL' has confirmed that Cumberbatch will be making a return trip to Stage 8H during the April 16 episode featuring Lizzo as host and musical guest. Cumberbatch, a two-time Oscar nominee, had last hosted the NBC late-night institution in 2016.

The versatile actor will stop in at 'SNL' as part of the promo campaign for Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which opens May 6. Cumberbatch will also be seen this year in the Netflix fantasy movie 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar', based on the 1982 Roald Dahl book of the same name. The property was adapted by director Wes Anderson.

As per Deadline, Canadian rockers Arcade Fire are set for a notable sixth appearance on 'SNL'. The band most recently performed on the show in March 2018, following stops in 2013 and 2007. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

