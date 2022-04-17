Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan slay in black at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party

Looking dapper in black outfits, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan marked their presence at Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 22:57 IST
Looking dapper in black outfits, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan marked their presence at Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party on Sunday. While Salman attended the ceremony with his father Salim Khan and brother Arbaaz Khan; Shah Rukh made a solo appearance at the star-studded party which was halted for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Salman opted to wear a black shirt and pant set, King Khan chose to sport a black pathani suit. Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Chunky Panday, Karan Singh Grover and filmmaker Anees Bazmee were also in attendance.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra also made couple appearances at the star-studded party in Bandra's Taj Land Ends. Monalisa also attended the party with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Several stars including Esha Gupta, Nikki Tamboli, Madhurima Tuli, Hina Khan and Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu were also dressed to the nines for the Iftaar party. Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party is one of the most talked-about events in the filmland. The party also holds a special space in SRK-Salman fans as this is where the two superstars buried their old rivalry by hugging each other in 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

