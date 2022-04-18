Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in Manali for 'The Lady Killer' shoot

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have reached Manali and will soon start shooting for 'The Lady Killer'.

ANI | Manali (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 18-04-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 12:13 IST
Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have reached Manali and will soon start shooting for 'The Lady Killer'. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a glimpse of the mountainous area.

"Home for the next few days," Bhumi wrote, tagging "Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh" as the location. One of her Instagram Stories features herself with Arjun posing for the camera while sitting on a flight.

Arjun, too, took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers. "A new start. Film number 18. Here we go," he wrote.

Being helmed by Ajay Bahl, the suspense drama revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty. (ANI)

