Abdullah calls for year round efforts to protect J-K's cultural heritage.

National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Monday called for year-round efforts to protect the heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.On world heritage day, we should pledge to save our heritage, the extremely unique and valuable fortune of our distinguished history and culture.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-04-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 22:07 IST
National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Monday called for year-round efforts to protect the heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

“On world heritage day, we should pledge to save our heritage, the extremely unique and valuable fortune of our distinguished history and culture. There has to be united effort to protect the symbols of our unique identity in the form of buildings, texts, historical gardens, shrines, artefacts,'' Abdullah said in his message on the World Heritage Day.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has a vibrant heritage starting from prehistoric times.

''Our rich heritage serves as a landscape for tourism. Kashmir's rich cultural legacy exists in the shape of standing monuments of prehistoric, ancient and medieval period. The enchanting environments of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh have given inhabitants an acute aesthetic understanding that enabled them to create exquisite work of art and craft and indigenous culture,” he said.

The need of the hour calls for preserving this priced heirloom of ours, he said.

This cannot be done by the government alone, people have to come forward as well and do their bit by protecting and preserving historical edifices in their neighbourhoods, the MP from Srinagar said.

