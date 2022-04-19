Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film 'It's All Coming Back to Me' to release in February 2023

Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'It's All Coming Back to Me' is all set to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 11:30 IST
Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In the project, Priyanka will be seen playing the role of a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam Heughan. The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak. Celine Dion is also a part of 'It's All Coming Back to Me', which is named after Jim Steinman's power ballad 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'.

Apart from 'It's All Coming Back to Me', Priyanka will also feature in the Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

