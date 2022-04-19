Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan's 'It’s All Coming Back to Me' to hit US theatres in Feb 2023

Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan-starrer film Its All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023.The movie, which was earlier titled Text for You, is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, reported Deadline.Chopra features in the movie as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-04-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 13:32 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan-starrer film ''It’s All Coming Back to Me'' will release in the US on February 10, 2023.

The movie, which was earlier titled ''Text for You'', is based on the 2016 German film ''SMS fur Dich'' by Karoline Herfurth, reported Deadline.

Chopra features in the movie as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man (Heughan). The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.

The movie's new title is named after Jim Steinman’s power ballad ''It’s All Coming Back to Me Now'', which was made famous by pop star Celine Dion’s cover for her 1996 album ''Falling Into You''.

Dion will also star as herself in the movie and play a pivotal part in inspiring the two main characters to fall in love.

Jim Strouse has written and directed ''It’s All Coming Back to Me'', which is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures.

Dion executive produces the film alongside Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin and Jonathan Furhman.

The movie will also feature actors Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie.

