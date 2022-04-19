IFFLA announces closing gala and masterclass with Anurag Kashyap

The 20th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), to run from April 28 to May 1 in Los Angeles, will hold a masterclass with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Kashyap, best known for his films ''Black Friday'', the two part crime saga ''Gangs of Wasseypur'', ''Ugly''and Netflix series ''Sacred Games'' among others, will discuss lessons learned during his career, its peaks and valleys, his transition to the episodic medium, thoughts on the festival circuit, and offer advice to the next generation of storytellers. The masterclass will take place on Saturday, April 30 at Regal LA Live.

The festival will wrap up with a first look at IFFLA alum Kahlil Maskati's feature screenplay, ''Alim Uncle'', presented as a live table read featuring a dozen of top Los Angeles-based talent.

It will also have a preview of Nimisha Mukerji's Warner Bros. Discovery 150 supported project, ''New Country''. IFFLA executive director Christina Marouda said the closing celebrations of the festival will be focused on the future of the filmmakers.

''Ending this year’s edition of IFFLA with a flourish of readings, previews, and performances is exciting and beyond appropriate for where our heart is this year. And to be able to add a master class from a beloved alum, Anurag Kashyap, whose filmmaking journey has been in many ways parallel to IFFLA’s growth could not be more fitting for this year’s landmark celebration,” Marouda said.

''Alim Uncle'', Kahlil Maskati's feature screenplay in development, will tell the story of Haris, a struggling young Indian American man, who reunites with his cousins on a road trip across New Jersey after the sudden passing of his Alim Uncle. Directed by Fawzia Mirza, the reading will be brought to life by top Los Angeles-based talent, including Rizwan Manji, Kausar Mohammed, Nabeel Muscatwalla, Pia Shah, Anna Khaja, and Rupak Ginn, among others.

Following the ''Alim Uncle'' table read will be a special sneak preview of Warner Bros. Discovery 150 supported project, ''New Country'', by Nimisha Mukerji and Mark Ratzlaff. In this episodic dramedy in development, Mukerji, drawing from her own life, tells the story of an Indian American medical student in 1989 who decides to become a country singer. The preview will feature actor Melinda Shankar and a live performance by rising musical artist Shirsha.

The festival will conclude with the presentation of the Awards Ceremony, presented in-person by this year’s jury members. The Feature Films Jury this year includes 'Minor Realm' executive vice president Lakshmi Iyengar, ''St. Louis Superman'' director Smriti Mundhra and ''Dramarama'' director Jonathan Wysocki. The Short Films Jury features 'Bridgerton' writer Geetika Lizardi, ''Emergency'' director Carey Williams and Sid Mehra, Manager of Development and Production, Endeavor Content.

