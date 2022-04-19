Left Menu

Age of traditional medicine will start with establishment of WHO centre: Modi

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 18:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) here will user in an age of traditional medicine globally.

Modi, along with the World Health Organization's Director-General Dr Tredos Ghebreyesus and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, laid the foundation stone for the centre.

"The centre will start the age of traditional medicine in the world in the next 25 years," Modi said, listing various benefits of traditional medicine. He also thanked the United Nations for accepting India's proposal and declaring 2023 as the International Millet Year.

