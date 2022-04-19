Ajay Devgn announces his next venture 'Bholaa'; film to release in 2023

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, whose upcoming film 'Runway 34' will be releasing soon, has announced his next venture 'Bholaa', a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Kaithi'. 'Bholaa', which will be an action-drama movie, will release on March 30, 2023, and the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role of a super-cop.

Devgn took to his Instagram handle and shared a post announcing the upcoming film. "Excited to share with all of you Bholaa, the official remake of the Tamil super hit Kaithi that has Tabu and me in the lead, will release worldwide on March 30, 2023. The action-drama is directed by Dharmendra Sharma," it said. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Proudly announcing my next venture Bholaa, releasing on March 30th, 2023."

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Tseries Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures, 'Bholaa' will be directed by Dharmendra Sharma. Meanwhile, apart from 'Bhola' and 'Runway 34' Devgn's upcoming films include 'Thank God', 'Maidaan' and 'Drishyam 2'. (ANI)

