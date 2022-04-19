Left Menu

Ajay Devgn announces his next venture 'Bholaa'; film to release in 2023

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, whose upcoming film 'Runway 34' will be releasing soon, has announced his next venture 'Bholaa', a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Kaithi'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 23:42 IST
Ajay Devgn announces his next venture 'Bholaa'; film to release in 2023
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, whose upcoming film 'Runway 34' will be releasing soon, has announced his next venture 'Bholaa', a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Kaithi'. 'Bholaa', which will be an action-drama movie, will release on March 30, 2023, and the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role of a super-cop.

Devgn took to his Instagram handle and shared a post announcing the upcoming film. "Excited to share with all of you Bholaa, the official remake of the Tamil super hit Kaithi that has Tabu and me in the lead, will release worldwide on March 30, 2023. The action-drama is directed by Dharmendra Sharma," it said. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Proudly announcing my next venture Bholaa, releasing on March 30th, 2023."

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Tseries Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures, 'Bholaa' will be directed by Dharmendra Sharma. Meanwhile, apart from 'Bhola' and 'Runway 34' Devgn's upcoming films include 'Thank God', 'Maidaan' and 'Drishyam 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022