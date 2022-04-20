Left Menu

Ben Affleck to helm film about Nike executive who landed Michael Jordan deal

Ben Affleck has teamed up with Matt Damon for a film that will trace the story of how sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccarro helped shoe company Nike secure a partnership with basketball legend Michael Jordan in the mid-80s.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 08:54 IST
Ben Affleck . Image Credit: ANI
Ben Affleck has teamed up with Matt Damon for a film that will trace the story of how sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccarro helped shoe company Nike secure a partnership with basketball legend Michael Jordan in the mid-80s. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck will direct, write, co-star and produce the untitled sports marketing drama while Damon will star and also write and produce.

The publication informed that Damon will be seen essaying the role of Vaccarro and Affleck will step into the shoes of Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The project will mainly focus on Vaccarro's relentless quest to sign Jordan to what was then the third-place shoe company, a journey that took him to Jordan's parents, and in particular his powerful, dynamic mother, as well as to former coaches, advisors, and friends.

Also, the film will hail from Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports, who are in the process of finalising their deal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

