My Hero Academia Chapter 352: release date, recap & more updates!

The popular Japanese manga My Hero Academia is approaching its conclusion, so fans are expecting that the storyline will engross them. Chapter 351 is the upcoming installment of the manga's third and last saga. My Hero Academia has been divided into sagas and arcs. The recent series is on its third and last saga called, 'The Final Act Saga.'

The previous chapter features Dabi's back story and Deku's journey. Toga also confesses her love to Deku, who never realized how Toga felt about him. Izuku encounters his first and personal hero, All Might. His special skills are chosen as the successor.

Izuku is enrolled in the U.A High School for the hero training program. My Hero Academia Chapter 352 will showcase Izuku's journey to become a hero.

My Hero Academia Chapter 352 is expected to be released on April 24, 2022. The raw scans and leaks usually surface online two days before the release. That means the leaks, scans and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 346 are expected to be out by Friday, April 22, 2022.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

UK time: 04:00 P.M (April 24)

European Time: 5:00 P.M. (April 24)

India Time: 9:30 P.M. (April 24)

Japan Time: 1:00 A.M. (April 24)

U.S / Canada: 10.00 A.M. (April 24)

My Hero Academia (Japanese: 僕のヒーローアカデミア, Hepburn: Boku no Hīrō Akademia) is a Japanese superhero manga series written and illustrated by KōheiHorikoshi. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers (called Quirks) in a world where people with superpowers are commonplace. He still dreams of becoming a superhero himself. He is scouted by All Might, Japan's greatest hero, who chooses Midoriya as his successor and shares his Quirk with him after recognizing his potential, and later helps to enroll him in a prestigious high school for heroes in training.

